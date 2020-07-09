Texan put to death as execution delays end

This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Billy Joe Wardlow. Wardlow is scheduled to be executed Wednesday, July 8, 2020. A five-month delay in executions in Texas due to the coronavirus pandemic is set to come to an end with the scheduled lethal injection of Wardlow, condemned for fatally shooting an 82-year-old man nearly three decades ago. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- A Texas inmate received a lethal injection Wednesday evening for fatally shooting an 82-year-old man nearly three decades ago, ending a five-month delay of executions, because of the coronavirus pandemic, in the nation's busiest death-penalty state.

Billy Joe Wardlow was put to death at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the June 1993 killing of Carl Cole at his home in Cason, about 130 miles east of Dallas in the east Texas piney woods, near the Louisiana and Arkansas borders.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to stop the 45-year-old man's execution.

Wardlow was the first inmate in Texas to receive a lethal injection since Feb. 6 and the second in the U.S. since the nation began reopening after pandemic-related shutdowns.

Strapped to the death chamber gurney, Wardlow declined to make a final statement when asked by the warden. He did nod and smile broadly, mouthing words to several friends.

As the lethal dose of the sedative pentobarbital was administered, he took three deep breaths, snored twice and then took a couple of shallow breaths before all movement stopped. He was pronounced dead 24 minutes later, at 6:52 p.m. CDT.

Wardlow was 18 at the time of the slaying.

"Wardlow senselessly executed elderly Carl Cole to steal his truck, something that could have been taken without violence because the keys were in it," the Texas attorney general's office said in a petition filed with the Supreme Court.