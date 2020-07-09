Trump welcomes Mexico's president

President Donald Trump listens as Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during an event in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump, who in the past has criticized migrants from Mexico and threatened the U.S. ally with crippling tariffs, welcomed President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to the White House on Wednesday, calling America's southern neighbor a cherished partner.

Trump said the countries' economic and security relationship was reaching new heights.

His comments stood in contrast to the days when he referred to some Mexicans as "rapists" and railed against migrants entering the United States illegally. Lopez Obrador had cordial words for Trump, too, saying that while the two leaders have disagreed, it was better to find common ground and avoid slinging insults.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

"Instead of remembering the insults, things like that, against me, we have received from you, President Trump, an understanding and respect," Lopez Obrador said. "Some people thought ideological differences would inevitably lead to confrontations."

Back home, Lopez Obrador has received criticism for making this his first foreign trip as president, just four months before the U.S.' presidential election.

The meeting was billed as a celebration of economic ties and the new North American trade agreement, which took effect July 1. Critics in Mexico worry that Lopez Obrador is being used as a political pawn to bolster the Trump campaign.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jQJVGkI5SIA]

Lopez Obrador arrived at the White House after morning stops at the Lincoln Memorial and a statue of Benito Juarez, a former Mexican president and national hero. Culminating the visit, a White House dinner was planned with about 20 U.S. and Mexican business leaders, including Carlos Slim, one of the richest men in the world.

Trump and Lopez Obrador discussed the United States-Mexico-Canada trade deal. It replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement, which was blamed for prompting U.S. companies to shift manufacturing to Mexico.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez recalled Trump's insults of Mexicans and claimed the president is trying to take credit for a trade deal that Democrats in Congress helped make possible.

"Latino communities, immigrants, and the American people deserve a president with the empathy and experience to lead us forward, not a demagogue who cheers on bigotry from the White House," Perez said, urging voters to elect former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump's Democratic opponent in the November election.

A former U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Roberta Jacobson, questioned the timing of the visit and Mexican officials' decision not to meet with Democrats. In a letter to Trump last week, a dozen Democratic members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus denounced the meeting with Mexico's president as an effort to distract voters from rising cases of the coronavirus in the United States, as well as a "blatant attempt" to politicize relations between the allies.

Jacobson, who served as ambassador from 2016 to 2018, said she saw no important reasons for Lopez Obrador to make the trip. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decided not to go to Washington to celebrate the agreement, citing scheduling conflicts.

With the U.S. looking to reduce its supply chain in China, Mexico is well-positioned to step into the void, administration officials told reporters on a call outlining the visit. Cooperation between the two countries allowed the flow of goods to continue across the U.S.-Mexico border despite shutdowns caused by the covid-19 pandemic, according to the White House.

Mexico is the largest U.S. trading partner in goods, and during the pandemic the two nations worked closely to keep supply chains going so plants in both countries would not have to close because of a lack of parts from the other, officials said.

Mexicans remain wary of Trump, who has threatened tariffs to strong-arm Mexico into playing an uncomfortable role in U.S. immigration policy and has insisted that Mexico will pay for a border wall meant to keep migrants out of the U.S.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/79visit/]

Lopez Obrador has avoided fights with Trump, and the two have a warm relationship despite coming from different ends of the political spectrum. Trump flashed a thumb's-up as he and a military honor guard greeted Lopez Obrador at the White House and they posed for pictures.

Lopez Obrador, a veteran leftist, likes to point out that Trump helped Mexico reach a deal with other oil-producing nations to cut production and that he aided Mexico in obtaining more ventilators to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. Both presidents talk about a blossoming friendship that seems to stem from their pursuit of nationalist agendas.

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Sherman of The Associated Press.

President Donald Trump listens as Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador claps during an event in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sign a joint declaration at the White House, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador arrive for an event in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pose for photos after signing a joint declaration at the White House, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during an event in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump greets Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Donald Trump listens as Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during an event in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)