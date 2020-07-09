UALR postpones phase of reopening by week

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has pushed back a phase of its reopening by another week, according to an updated plan posted to the university's website Thursday.

The campus must hold classes on campus in the fall, per a directive from trustees of the University of Arkansas System. The campus had shifted to remote course delivery during the spring in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The date on which campus offices can grow to two-thirds employee capacity, and when students can visit business offices, has been moved from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10.

The second phase of reopening, in which campus offices can fill up to one-third capacity, is still scheduled to begin July 20. The final reopening phase, before school begins, remains set for Aug. 17. The fall term starts Aug. 24.

Last week, University of Arkansas at Little Rock Chancellor Christina Drale announced in a message to the campus that the remaining phases of reopening would be pushed back two weeks because of insufficient personal protective equipment available on campus.