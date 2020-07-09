Up to 700 clinic openings in Walgreens' 5-year plan

Walgreens plans to invest $1 billion in equity and debt in VillageMD over three years. At the end of that period, Walgreens will claim a 30% ownership interest. (AP)

Walgreens plans to open hundreds of primary-care clinics in the coming year as the drugstore giant continues to expand into medical care.

The pharmacy chain said Wednesday that it has reached a deal with VillageMD to staff and operate 500 to 700 clinics over five years. The doctor-led clinics also use nurses, social workers and therapists to provide regular treatment for patients.

Clinics are planned in 30 U.S. markets, but the company did not identify specific locations. Walgreens will invest $1 billion in equity and debt in VillageMD over three years, and at the end of that period, will claim a 30% ownership interest.

The retailer will redesign stores that get the clinics, narrow their shelves and pull products such as tobacco and other grocery items to make room.

Drugstores like Walgreens and rival CVS Health Corp. typically tuck small clinics in the back of their stores to give flu shots or treat minor ailments such as sinus infections or poison ivy. But Walgreens said last fall that it was going to close nearly 40% of those clinics.

The company has been looking for a way to provide more comprehensive care, said Alex Gourlay, co-chief operating officer.

"We are very confident that this is the right model for the future," Gourlay said.

VillageMD plans to recruit more than 3,600 primary care providers for the initiative. The clinics will be about 3,300 square feet, about a quarter of the typical Walgreens store, though some will be as large as 9,000 square feet, the company said. Walgreens, which counts more than 18,000 retail stores, will continue to sell its array of drugstore goods.

"These clinics at our conveniently located stores are a significant step forward in creating the pharmacy of the future, meeting many essential health needs all under one roof as well as through other channels," said Stefano Pessina, chief executive of Walgreens Boots Alliance, in a statement.

The partnership comes as drugstores are consolidating to offer more services. In 2018, CVS acquired Aetna, the nation's third-largest health insurer, in a $69 billion deal. The mega-tie-up was designed to pull CVS' store locations closer to front-line clinics for basic care and patient monitoring.

Last year, CVS Health laid out plans to expand a new store format that provides dietitians and helps people monitor chronic diseases but does not include doctors.

Walgreens said adding medical providers to its retail locations is a convenience to its customers and a better way to treat chronic conditions that require a host of daily medications.

The expansion of in-store clinics comes after a successful trial run of five locations in the Houston area that began in November, Walgreens said.

The clinics will offer comprehensive health care and will accept a wide range of insurance plans, the company said. The doctor's offices also will provide at-home visits and telehealth options 24-hours a day. More than half of the clinics will be in areas where the federal government has designated a shortage of health care professionals and where communities are underserved, Walgreens said.

The clinics will recruit doctors who already have patients and will focus on caring for those with chronic diseases. They will use social workers to make sure patients have stable food sources and living situations. The clinics also will lean on things like telemedicine to help stay in touch with patients.

Experts say these retailers are picking a ripe target for their care expansions since a lot of health care spending is focused on chronic diseases such as diabetes. But they face competition because many doctors offices are expanding the help they offer.

And stores like Walgreens also may be challenged in getting patients used to visiting their sites regularly for care, said Dr. Ateev Mehrotra, a Harvard Medical School professor who researches health care delivery.

"I think there's an inherent uphill battle in convincing patients they should go to a store for their primary care," he said, noting that this could be especially challenging with older patients who account for most adult primary care visits.

Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. runs more than 9,200 stores in the United States.

The company runs thousands of stores in other countries too, but officials said they were not planning to expand their primary care clinics internationally.

Information for this article was contributed by Hamza Shaban of The Washington Post and by Tom Murphy of The Associated Press.