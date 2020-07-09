ATHLETICS

Stanford eliminating 11 sports

Stanford has announced it’s eliminating 11 varsity sports programs after the 2020-21 academic year. Programs affected include men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball and wrestling. The university is the first Power Five school to cut any sports programs. It also said Wednesday that it’s eliminating the jobs of 20 support staff as part of the realignment. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Stanford are both members of the Pac-12 Conference in wrestling.

Ohio State pauses workouts

Ohio State has paused voluntary workouts by athletes of seven sports on campus after getting the results of its most recent coronavirus testing. The school said in a statement Wednesday night that workouts have been paused for football, men’s and women’s basketball, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. The university said it isn’t sharing cumulative covid-19 information publicly to avoid identifying specific individuals and compromise medical privacy.

MOTOR SPORTS

Johnson cleared to return

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has twice tested negative for the coronavirus and will race Sunday at Kentucky Speedway. Johnson missed the first race of his Cup career when he tested positive last Friday. He was tested after his wife received a positive result. Hendrick Motorsports said Johnson tested negative on Monday and Tuesday and will return to the No. 48 Chevrolet at Kentucky. NASCAR confirmed Wednesday that Johnson has been cleared to return. Johnson’s streak of 663 consecutive starts — most among active drivers — was snapped when he didn’t race Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

HORSE RACING

Track bans notable owner

A prominent Kentucky horse owner and breeder has been banned from racing and sales at Keeneland Race Course after his racist post on social media. Keeneland said Wednesday it was banning Tom VanMeter from the premises, including participation by his sales company, while the Lexington track further reviews circumstances related to the recent “reprehensible comments” he made online. In Face-book post last weekend on Kentucky Thoroughbred Farm Managers’ Club president Donnie Snellings’ page that called on followers to “Re-post if you are still boycotting the NFL.” VanMeter, who is white, responded with a post that used an abbreviation of the N-word. He later posted, “Put em back in their cage!!!” Alex Waldrop, president and CEO of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, said in a tweet that his organization will no longer accept financial contributions from VanMeter. VanMeter foaled and raised 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah for Zayat Stables.