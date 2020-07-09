Woman shot by Springdale police officer arrested

FAYETTEVILLE -- Sina Doctor, the woman who was shot by a Springdale police officer after she pointed a shotgun at him, was arrested in connection with the incident.

Doctor, 31, of 409 W. Johnson Ave. Apt. B in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and possession of firearm by certain persons, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. She was being held Wednesday in the county jail on $5,000 bond.

Randy Whittenburg called police May 28 and said a Black woman was standing on the front porch at 317 Laura St. holding a shotgun and threatening to shoot people, according to a report by the Sheriff's Office, which investigated the incident.

Whittenburg told police no shots had been fired and his roommate said the shotgun was unloaded, according to the report. He said the woman was trying to break into the house and threatened a motorist who was driving on Laura Street.

Officer Miguel Hernandez was dispatched to the area at 4:57 p.m. and arrived at 4:58 p.m. A radio call of "shots fired, one down" was received at 4:58 p.m, according to the report. Dash camera footage from Hernandez's vehicle shows Doctor aim the shotgun at Hernandez and walk toward him. Hernandez fired five shots from his service weapon, with two striking Doctor, according to the report.

Doctor was taken to Northwest Medical Center-Springdale for treatment.

Hernandez was placed on paid administrative leave while the incident was under investigation.

Prosecutor Matt Durrett reviewed the incident and determined Hernandez was justified in using deadly force in the incident, according to a June 17 letter sent to the Springdale Police Department.

Lt. Jeff Taylor, spokesman for the Police Department, said the department completed an internal investigation and cleared Hernandez to return to duty.