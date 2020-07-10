9 school transfers granted, 1 denied

The Arkansas Board of Education on Thursday granted nine appeals and denied one from parents whose children were turned down for School Choice Act transfers to schools in other districts for the 2020-21 school year.

The Education Board decided before the end of the meeting to reconsider the one appeal it had denied.

"We have created an inequity," board member Brett Williamson said about the appeal decisions, prompting an 8-0 vote to take up the one appeal again, possibly at a special meeting later this month.

Parents of seven of the students reside within the tiny Guy-Perkins School District but had asked to attend either the Greenbrier or Quitman school systems -- systems that each of the students had attended in the past, often for many years. None of the seven had ever attended school in the Guy-Perkins district.

While the Greenbrier and Quitman district leaders had space for the Guy-Perkins students and were willing to accept them, they denied the parents' requests. That was done at the behest of the Guy-Perkins district, which had reached the 3% annual limit on the number of students they must allow by law to transfer out of the school system.

Guy-Perkins Superintendent Joe Fisher told the state board that his 330-student district had approved the School Choice Act transfers of 12 students to other systems for the coming year. Allowing additional transfers would mean that his district enrollment won't grow by that number of students and it won't receive the state funding for those students.

As a district under 350 students for more than two years, Guy-Perkins will have to attain a state waiver of the minimum size requirement to continue operating as an independent district.

Some of the parents had similar reasons for requesting the transfers.

Sammantha Estep said her family had moved to a new home assuming that it was within the Greenbrier system where her son had started school. She learned that the new house, with a Greenbrier mailing address, was just over the line into the Guy-Perkins district when she signed up for water service.

Estep's appeal was denied when no board member made a motion to approve it. It is the Estep case that will be reconsidered.

Parent Melanie Moffett told the Education Board that her children in second, fifth and ninth grades had attended the Greenbrier schools for their entire school careers. The family also had recently built a new house in what they believed to be in the Greenbrier district but was in the Guy-Perkins district. Her appeal was granted, in large part because of her oldest child's long history of attendance in the Greenbrier district.

Similarly, Lanita Rotenbury's family had moved without knowing that they had left the Greenbrier district.

Melissa Fife's family had moved into the Guy-Perkins district from Greenbrier for affordable land, knowing that their property was in the Guy-Perkins district and intending all along to ask for the transfer.

Kayla Dollar asked that the family's child be able to attend school in the Quitman district rather than the Guy-Perkins district because of the particular "state-of the art safety shelters" in every Quitman classroom, as well as a district school resource officer and the fact that a family member works across the street from the school and can reach the child quickly even when the parents cannot.

Fisher of Guy-Perkins said his school is a designated tornado shelter.

"We have not had an issue with safety," he told the Education Board. He also told the board that his district does offer after-school care until at least 6 p.m.

Education Board member Susan Chambers of Bella Vista questioned what the state could do to ensure that families are given correct information about school districts in advance of their purchasing property.

Steve Sutton of Marion, the board's newest member, proposed that efforts be made with state real estate organizations to require that real estate sales contracts include information on a property's school district.

Board member Ouida Newton of Leola described herself as an advocate for children and for small school districts, called the decisions in which the state is allowing students to transfer in excess of the resident district's 3% cap "painful."

Sutton also said that he had concerns about making decisions that put a district in jeopardy of having to be merged with another district because of its small size. That merger decision is one that is ultimately made by the Education Board.

Mary Claire Hyatt, an attorney for the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, said the Education Board has rarely approved student transfer appeals in the past that resulted in a district losing more than 3% of its enrollment. However, she anticipates a set of such appeals will be made to the board at a special meeting later this month.

Also Thursday, the Education Board approved the appeal enabling two students to transfer from the Lee County School District to the Palestine-Wheatley district, despite Palestine-Wheatley's contention that it didn't have capacity for the students.

The board also approved the appeal of a child from the Malvern School District to go to the Lakeside School District in Garland County.

Because of a long-standing federal school desegregation case, student transfers in Garland County must take the race of the student into consideration. Students cannot transfer to a district in which the percentage of students of their race is greater than the percentage in their resident district.

The mother of the child seeking the transfer stated on the application that her child was white, disqualifying him for a move to the Lakeside system. The mother said Thursday that she erred on the application and that the child is biracial.