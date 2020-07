Body of Seoul's missing mayor found

Police officers prepare Thursday to join the search for missing Mayor Park Won-soon in Seoul, South Korea. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/710mayor/ (AP/Lee Jin-man)

SEOUL, South Korea -- The missing mayor of South Korea's capital, reportedly embroiled in sexual harassment allegations, was found dead early today, more than half a day after giving his daughter a will-like message and then leaving home, police said.

Police said they located Park Won-soon's body near a traditional restaurant in wooded hills in northern Seoul, more than seven hours after they launched a large-scale search for him.

Choi Ik-su, an officer from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, told reporters there were no signs of foul play and no suicide note had been found at the site or in Park's residence. He refused to elaborate on the cause of Park's death.

Choi said rescue dogs found Park's body, and police had recovered his bag, cellphone and business cards.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch ┬╗ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJkpts1nymU]

His daughter called police Thursday afternoon and said her father had given her "a will-like" verbal message in the morning before leaving home. She didn't explain the contents of the message, said an officer at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency who was responsible for the search operation.

Police said they mobilized about 600 police and fire officers, drones and tracking dogs to search for Park in the hills, where his phone signal was last detected. They said the phone was turned off when they tried to call him.

His daughter called police after he couldn't reach her father on the phone, the Seoul police officer said, requesting anonymity because she was not authorized to speak to the media about the matter.

Kim Ji-hyeong, a Seoul Metropolitan Government official, said Park did not come to work Thursday for unspecified reasons and had canceled his schedule, including a meeting with a presidential official at his Seoul City Hall office.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos ┬╗ arkansasonline.com/710mayor/]

The reason for Park's disappearance wasn't clear. The Seoul-based SBS television network reported that one of Park's secretaries had lodged a complaint with police on Wednesday night over alleged sexual harassment such as unwanted physical contact that began in 2017. The SBS report, which didn't cite any source, said the secretary told police investigators that an unspecified number of other female employees at Seoul City Hall had suffered similar sexual harassment by Park.

MBC television carried a similar report.

Choi, the police officer, confirmed that a complaint was filed with police against Park on Wednesday. He refused to provide further details, citing privacy issues.

Police officer Lee Byeong-seok told reporters that Park was last identified by a security camera at 10:53 a.m. at the entrance to the hills, more than six hours before his daughter called police to report him missing.

Fire officer Jeong Jin-hyang told reporters on Thursday night that rescuers used dogs to search dangerous areas of the hills.

Park, 64, a longtime civic activist and human-rights lawyer, was elected Seoul mayor in 2011. He became the city's first mayor to be voted to a third term in June 2018. A member of President Moon Jae-in's liberal Democratic Party, he had been considered a potential presidential candidate in 2022 elections.

Park had mostly maintained his activist colors as mayor, criticizing what he described as the country's growing social and economic inequalities and corrupt ties between large businesses and politicians.

As a lawyer, he was credited with winning the country's first sexual harassment conviction. He has also been an outspoken critic of Japan's colonial-era policies toward Korea, including the mobilization of Korean and other women as sex slaves for Japanese soldiers.

Park also established himself as a fierce opponent of former conservative President Park Geun-hye and openly supported the millions of people who flooded the city's streets in late 2016 and 2017 calling for her ouster over a corruption scandal.

Park Geun-hye, a daughter of late authoritarian leader Park Chung-hee, was formally removed from office in March 2017 and is currently serving a decades-long prison term on bribery and other charges.

Fire, ambulance and police vehicles are seen in front of a park in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Police say Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon has been reported missing and search operations are underway. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Police officers stand guard in front of the house of Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 9, 2020. The mayor has been reported missing and police are searching for him on Thursday. (Park Ju-sung/Newsis via AP)

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon speaks during a press conference at Seoul City Hall in Seoul, South Korea Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Police on Thursday, July 9, said the mayor of South Korean capital Seoul has been reported missing and search operations are underway. (Cheon Jin-hwan/Newsis via AP)

Rescuers arrive to search for missing Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Police say Park has been reported missing and search operations are underway. (Lee Young-hwan/Newsis via AP)

FILE - In this June 5, 2014, file photo, Park Won-soon, then candidate for Seoul city mayor of the main opposition party New Politics Alliance for Democracy celebrates his victory in the Seoul mayoral election at his office in Seoul, South Korea. Police say on Thursday, July 9, 2020, Park, the current mayor of South Korean capital Seoul, has been reported missing and search operations are underway.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

FILE - In this June 5, 2014, file photo, Park Won-soon, then candidate for Seoul city mayor of the main opposition party New Politics Alliance for Democracy celebrates his victory in the Seoul mayoral election at his office in Seoul, South Korea. Police say on Thursday, July 9, 2020, Park, the current mayor of South Korean capital Seoul, has been reported missing and search operations are underway.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

Police officers search for missing Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Police say Park has been reported missing and search operations are underway. (Kim Ju-sung/Yonhap via AP)

Police officers search for missing Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Police say Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon has been reported missing and search operations are underway. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)