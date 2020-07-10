Kemuri, Dugan’s in Little Rock close temporarily after virus exposure

Kemuri sushi, seafood, robata, on Kavanaugh Boulevard in Little Rock's Hillcrest, and Dugan's Pub, on East Third Street in Little Rock's River Market District, posted Thursday on Facebook that they are shutting their doors temporarily due to staff members contracting or contacting covid-19.

"We will be Temporarily CLOSED, effective immediately," Kemuri management said in a social media post. "We have received news that one of our employees just tested positive for covid-19. We are having all of our employees tested as well as having a professional cleaning service coming in tomorrow to sanitize and deep clean. As soon as it is safe for our employees and guests to return, we will reopen our doors."

In a social media post, Dugan's Pub said "[d]ue to one of our staff members having direct exposure to covid, we are going to take the precautionary measure of closing, having staff tested and having the place professionally cleaned. It’s all about keeping our people safe so we can keep you guys safe. We’ll keep you posted on when we’ll reopen."

They're the latest in a series of Central Arkansas restaurants over the past two weeks, including Trio's, The Pantry, Petit & Keet, Arthur’s Prime Steakhouse and Ocean’s at Arthur’s in Little Rock and Mike’s Place in Conway, that voluntarily closed temporarily after employees tested positive or were exposed to people who had tested positive for the virus. Petit & Keet reopened Thursday; Trio’s planned to reopen today.

And the state Health Department shut down Brewski's Pub & Grub on Little Rock's Main Street after three employees tested positive for the virus, a "cluster" of cases were traced back to the establishment and agents of the state Alcoholic Beverage Control officers found the pub “in violation of the Directive on Resuming Bar or Club Operations” and was “an imminent health risk for the business to continue operating.”