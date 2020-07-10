U.S. marshals arrest suspect in Faulkner County shooting

A Conway man suspected in a July Fourth shooting in Faulkner County was arrested Wednesday by U.S. marshals, authorities said.

David Roseboro, 34, faces one count of attempted first-degree murder and a charge related to a parole violation, according to a news release.

Authorities responded to a shooting call on Saturday and found 37-year-old Bobby Baskin suffering from a gunshot wound.

He told them he was injured at a home off Skunk Hollow Road and then was taken to UAMS Medical Center, according to the release.

Roseboro was taken into custody by the marshals, though authorities did not detail how he was developed as a suspect.

Roseboro remained in the Faulkner County jail as of Friday morning, according to an online roster.