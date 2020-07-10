Fort Smith Northside's Dreyden Norwood commits to Aggies

Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/COREY S. KRASKO Fort Smith Northside quarterback Dreyden Norwood escapes Greenwood defender Jordan Hanna in the first quarter of Friday's game in Greenwood.

Fort Smith Northside athlete Dreyden Norwood has announced his commitment to Texas A&M.

Norwood, 6-1, 180 pounds, 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash, picked Texas A&M over Arkansas, Oklahoma, Georgia, TCU, Missouri, Mississippi State, Duke, Kansas, Tennessee and others. He hasn’t visited College Station, Texas, but has done so through a virtual tour.

Grizzlies coach Mike Falleur said Norwood’s relationship with Aggies defensive backs coach TJ Rushing was key in his decision. He said Norwood's top two schools were Arkansas and Texas A&M.

ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 12 athlete and No. 145 overall prospect in the nation for the 2021 class. He is the No. 1 prospect in Arkansas. He visited the Razorbacks on Feb. 1.