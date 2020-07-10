Fort Smith school opening set

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith School District will reopen schools for the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 24, officials announced Thursday.

The school district will provide more information to address reopening on that date in the coming days, according to a district news release on Thursday.

"We appreciate your patience and ask for your support as we determine the safest way to reopen schools," the release states. "We encourage families to visit our website, fortsmithschools.org, and stay tuned to our social media channels for the latest updates."

This comes after Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Thursday that the start date for kindergarten-12th grade classes for the new school year in Arkansas is being moved back to allow districts more time to prepare for on-campus learning amid the coronavirus pandemic. Schools must start the school year between Aug. 24 and 26, as opposed to the Aug. 13 date for which most had planned.

Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key said this will allow schools more time to develop plans and teacher training, as well as acquire personal protective equipment and technology.

"We anticipated that the beginning of the school year would be fluid and so we are ready to work on the modifications that will need to be made following this announcement," the Fort Smith School District stated. "We will continue to work with our stakeholders to provide for the best and most appropriate environment for children and their teachers in these circumstances."