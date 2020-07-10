FRIDAY, JULY 10: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We’ll be publishing these round-ups in English, Spanish and Marshallese. You can read our full coverage at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/. Coronavirus coverage pertaining to crucial public health information will be available for all readers.

• Arkansas has confirmed 26,052 total cases of covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to data from the morning of July 10. State health officials also have reported 309 total deaths and 19,992 recoveries.

• School is scheduled to start the week of Aug. 24, no later than Aug. 26 so that districts have more time to make adjustments to accommodate a blended learning environment, state officials announced July 9. Most districts were scheduled to start their fall semesters Aug. 13.

• At his near-daily news conference on the pandemic, Gov. Asa Hutchinson on July 8 said he had received reports that people were waiting in line in Washington County to be tested. Health officials have decided to expand hours at the Washington County Health Unit in Fayetteville to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• After peaking at 122,522 on May 9, the number of Arkansans filing continued claims for unemployment benefits dropped to 97,966 as of July 7, according to Commerce Department Secretary Mike Preston.

• Several cities, including Conway, Hot Springs, Maumelle and Rogers, passed ordinances encouraging mask-wearing in public this week. They joined Fayetteville and Little Rock, which approved similar measures regarding face masks last month.

SPANISH: arkansasonline.com/news/2020/jul/10/viernes-10-de-julio-cinco-hechos-importantes-sobre/

MARSHALLESE: arkansasonline.com/news/2020/jul/10/bolaide-julae-10-lalem-men-ko-kwoj-aikuj-jela-kon-/