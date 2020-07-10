Hodges leaves state Legislature to take new job

State Rep. Grant Hodges, R-Rogers, announced on Friday that he was stepping down from the state Legislature in order to take a new job.

Hodges, who is serving his third term in the House, said his resignation would take effect at the close of business Friday, according to a letter he sent to Gov. Asa Hutchinson. He did not say what the new job is, though his letter to the governor said it "will require me to step down."

Hodges took a job as the economic development director for the city of Lowell in Northwest Arkansas last year, after he had already announced that he would not run for a fourth term.

Republican Joshua Bryant and Democrat Jon Comstock are running to replace Hodges in House District 96.

Hutchinson can set a special election to fill the vacancy before the next full term begins in January.