• Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, described Confederate leaders as traitors, telling Congress that he is taking a "hard look" at renaming 10 Army installations named in their honor despite President Donald Trump's opposition to any changes.

• Brad Downey, an American artist who commissioned a wooden statue of first lady Melania Trump near her birthplace in Sevnica, Slovenia, that was set on fire by vandals over the July 4 weekend, said he now wants to interview the arsonist as part of a new project.

• Ken Mascara, sheriff of St. Lucie County, Fla., said listening to a 911 call by an 11-year-old girl "would make the hair on your neck stand," after an 82-year-old Port St. Lucie man armed with two handguns and later found dead, killed the girl and her father in a dispute over whether the shooter's dog bit someone.

• Phillip Blanks, a retired Marine who was a star high school football player, said his athletic instincts kicked in when he leaped to catch a 3-year-old dropped from a third-floor balcony of a burning Phoenix apartment building in which the child's mother died.

• Dylan Jarrell, 22, who pleaded guilty to threatening to shoot a student at his former high school in Shelbyville, Ky., in 2018, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

• Mike Brown, a detective with the King County sheriff's office in Washington state, was suspended after he shared a meme on social media proclaiming "All Lives Splatter" just hours after a car slammed into a demonstration in Seattle, killing a protester and severely injuring another.

• Ali Waheed, tourism minister for the Maldives, an Indian Ocean archipelago known for its luxury resorts, was fired when he refused to resign after several female employees in his office accused him of sexual misconduct.

• Mark Grenon, 62, of Bradenton, Fla., described by federal prosecutors as the leader of a fake church who peddled a toxic bleach product that he touted as a covid-19-curing beverage, was charged along with his three sons with conspiracy, fraud and delivering misbranded drugs.

• Christi Bennett, 66, accused of driving into a crowd during a civil-rights protest in Bloomington, Ind., sending a woman to the hospital and causing minor injuries to a man, and then driving off was charged with three felonies, prosecutors said.