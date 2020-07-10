Lowell man faces kidnap, sex assault charges

Jason Qualls
BENTONVILLE -- A Lowell man was arrested on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault of a teenage girl.
Jason Qualls, 42, was released Wednesday from the Benton County jail after posting a $40,000 bond. He was arrested Tuesday in connection with three counts of kidnapping and three counts of sexual assault.
Qualls has been ordered not to have any contact with the girl.
Lowell police began investigating the case after the parents of a 16-year-old reported finding a letter she wrote that disclosed being sexually abused by Qualls when she was 12, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The girl was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County, where she provided details of the abuse, according to the affidavit.
