Man in custody after threatening to harm himself in Little Rock hotel room

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
Members of the Little Rock Police Department SWAT team responded Friday afternoon to reports of a man threatening to harm himself inside of a hotel room, according to spokesman Eric Barnes.
Just before 2 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the Holiday Inn on 600 Interstate 30, where a man was threatening to harm himself, Barnes said.
The SWAT team was called and entered the room. They found a firearm on the ground and the man unconscious of a suspected medical episode, according to Barnes.
The man is in stable condition, Barnes said, adding that a medical team is investigating whether drugs were involved in the incident.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.