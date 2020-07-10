Man in custody after threatening to harm himself in Little Rock hotel room

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Members of the Little Rock Police Department SWAT team responded Friday afternoon to reports of a man threatening to harm himself inside of a hotel room, according to spokesman Eric Barnes.

Just before 2 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the Holiday Inn on 600 Interstate 30, where a man was threatening to harm himself, Barnes said.

The SWAT team was called and entered the room. They found a firearm on the ground and the man unconscious of a suspected medical episode, according to Barnes.

The man is in stable condition, Barnes said, adding that a medical team is investigating whether drugs were involved in the incident.