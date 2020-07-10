Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus 🔴Children in Peril Quarantine Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Man in custody after threatening to harm himself in Little Rock hotel room

by William Sanders | Today at 4:55 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Members of the Little Rock Police Department SWAT team responded Friday afternoon to reports of a man threatening to harm himself inside of a hotel room, according to spokesman Eric Barnes.

Just before 2 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the Holiday Inn on 600 Interstate 30, where a man was threatening to harm himself, Barnes said.

The SWAT team was called and entered the room. They found a firearm on the ground and the man unconscious of a suspected medical episode, according to Barnes.

The man is in stable condition, Barnes said, adding that a medical team is investigating whether drugs were involved in the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT