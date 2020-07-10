Missouri children found safe after Amber Alert, authorities say

Genesis Padron, age 8, and Samuel Padron, age 4, are shown in these undated file photos. (Missouri State Highway Patrol courtesy photos)

Authorities have inactivated the Amber Alert sent Thursday for two missing Missouri children.

According to a Facebook post from Missouri State Highway Patrol, 8-year-old Genesis Padron and 4-year-old Samuel Padron were found safe in Oklahoma. They had been missing from Southwest City, Mo., since Thursday morning.

McDonald County Sheriff Michael Hall said the children’s noncustodial mother, Hilda Melendez, surrendered the children to authorities in Oklahoma late Thursday night.

Hall said charges will be filed against the mother but did not provide more specific information.

This story was originally published at 10:56 a.m.