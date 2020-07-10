Sections
Names and faces

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:17 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - In this April 20, 2018 file photo, Joy Reid attends the Tribeca TV screening of "Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story" during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

• MSNBC announced that Joy Reid will move into the early evening time slot vacated by former "Hardball" host Chris Matthews as he retired in March. Reid, who has been a weekend anchor at the cable news network and lately has subbed in the 7 p.m. Eastern time slot, now has the position full time, will do a Washington-based show dubbed "The ReidOut." Reid said she is intent on "bringing in diverse, smart and accomplished voices to the table on topics that are important to our viewers." Reid, who is Black, brings diversity to a lineup popular with liberals that currently has five white men and a white woman as hosts in the hours between 5 p.m. and midnight. "I'm honored and thankful for this opportunity," Reid said in a statement. Matthews retired on-air following a series of gaffes and an article written by journalist Laura Basset that accused him of making inappropriate comments to her and other women on his show.

• Country group Lady A, which dropped the word "Antebellum," from their name because of the word's ties to slavery, has filed a lawsuit against a Black singer who has performed as Lady A for years. The Grammy-winning vocal group filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court after negotiations with Anita White broke down in recent weeks. According to the lawsuit, the band is seeking a ruling that their use of the trademark "Lady A" does not infringe on White's alleged trademark rights of the same name. The band is not seeking monetary damages. The group made up of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood announced the name change last month, saying they were regretful for not taking into consideration the word antebellum's associations with slavery. But White, who has been releasing blues and soul music for years as Lady A, complained publicly that the band never reached out to her before changing their name. Negotiations over the name failed to reach an agreement. A manager for White did not immediately respond to a request for comment. According to the lawsuit, the band applied for trademarks for the name "Lady A" for entertainment services and for use on clothing back in 2010 and no oppositions were filed by any person or entity. "When we learned that Ms. White had also been performing under the name Lady A, we had heartfelt discussions with her about how we can all come together and make something special and beautiful out of this moment," the group said in a statement. "We never even entertained the idea that she shouldn't also be able to use the name Lady A, and never will -- today's action doesn't change that."

FILE - This Oct. 16, 2019 file photo shows Dave Haywood, from left, Hillary Scott, and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum at 2019 CMT Artists of the Year in Nashville, Tenn. The group is changing their name to Lady A, saying they are regretful for not taking into consideration the word's associations with slavery. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, FIle)
FILE - This Oct. 16, 2019 file photo shows Dave Haywood, from left, Hillary Scott, and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum at 2019 CMT Artists of the Year in Nashville, Tenn. The group is changing their name to Lady A, saying they are regretful for not taking into consideration the word's associations with slavery. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, FIle)
