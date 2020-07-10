One Georgia defender on board, another to go

University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman and his staff used their ties to Georgia to sign three players from the state in the 2020 class and are working hard to add more to the 2021 class.

The Hogs received the commitment of linebacker Christopher Paul of Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County on July 2, and they're in hot pursuit of defensive lineman Cameron Ball of East Point (Ga.) Tri-Cities.

Paul, 6-1, 235 pounds, 4.71 seconds in the 40-yard dash, had 24 scholarship offers, including ones from Tennessee, Louisville, Nebraska, TCU, Michigan State, West Virginia and Minnesota before committing to the Razorbacks.

He and Ball became acquainted with each other during the Rising Senior All-Star game at Atlanta in December ,and Paul said he is trying to convince Ball to join him in Fayetteville.

"He knows I want him to be a part of the family, but I want to build a bond with him as well," Paul said. "I feel like Cam and I have a great bond. We can talk about almost anything. I'm trying to get him to be a part of the family. We want him bad."

Ball, 6-5, 295 pounds, has more than 30 scholarship offers, but he narrowed his list to 12 schools on April 24. He has since backed off the list and said his recruitment is open.

Arkansas, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Illinois, Mississippi State and Georgia Tech were some of the final 12 schools in April.

He said he's listening to Paul's urging to be a Razorback, but the covid-19 pandemic forced the NCAA to enforce a dead period on March 13, slowing Ball's decision-making process.

"It's something I can think about," Ball said on the possibility of coming to Arkansas. "It's something I can take in. Like I said before, I'm taking recruiting one step at a time because of this coronavirus nonsense. It's kind of like pushed back my recruitment and the time I want to commit."

Paul and Ball have similar traits that lend toward a strong friendship. Both have strong, likable personalities that others gravitate to and their leadership skills help them be team captains on their respective teams last season.

"Us Georgia boys have to stick together," Ball said. "We know how hard it is to play Georgia football and for both of us to get recruited by these big major Division I, Power 5 schools, it's just a blessing."

Ball said he noticed Paul's leadership ability quickly.

"Off the field, he's a cool guy," Ball said. "I want to say he's pretty quiet, he doesn't say much but when he does. He just lights up the whole room."

Paul recorded 157 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 41/2 sacks, 7 quarterback hurries, a pass breakup, 2 recovered fumbles and a forced fumble as a junior while leading the Cougars to an 11-4 record and an appearance in the Class 3A state championship game.

"On the field, he's aggressive. He's a sideline to sideline football player," Ball said. "Like I said, he won't say nothing, but on the field he will go out and hurt you."

Ball played on both sides of the ball last season. He recorded 57 tackles, 6 sacks, 8 quarterback hurries, 3 forced fumbles and a recorded fumble as a junior while also having 28 pancake blocks on the offensive line.

Paul said he believes Ball's character and ability on the field would be a good fit in Fayetteville.

"We need those guys that can get along with guys as well as lead the team and go out and set a good example in the community," Paul said. "I think Cam and I can do that. That's why I'm recruiting him so hard."

Ball said Pittman and his staff are doing their part in trying to make him a Hog.

"I talk to Arkansas at least four, five times a week," Ball said. "Between them and few more schools are recruiting me the most. I probably get like 10 pieces of mail from Arkansas a day in my mail box. That just shows me how much time they take out of the day to write to me and show me how much they want me and show me how much I'm needed in the program."

