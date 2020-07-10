100 years ago

July 10, 1920

HOT SPRINGS -- Henry Covington, aged 36, assistant cashier of the Arkansas Trust Company of Hot Springs and member of the Hot Springs School Board, was killed in an automobile accident near Cheyenne, Wyo., according to messages received here today. The message said Mr. Covington, his wife and son, Raymond, and Mr. and Mrs. C.S. Gray, also of Hot Springs were in the machine when it plunged over an embankment. The other members of the party escaped with slight injuries.

50 years ago

July 10, 1970

• The Justice Department filed suit Thursday in federal District Court against nine Arkansas school Districts, asking that they be ordered to desegregate their schools by the start of the fall term.The districts are Cotton Plant, England, Hazen, Helena-West Helena, Holly Grove, Wabbaseka, Watson Chapel, Bradley and Thornton.

25 years ago

July 10, 1995

• Armed men shot their way into two Little Rock fast food restaurants in early morning robberies Sunday. In the past two weeks, armed robbers in Little Rock and North Little Rock have struck at two Subway sandwich shops, the Purple Cow, a McDonald's, a Western Sizzlin, a Little Caesars Pizza and a Burger King. Sunday's attacks on a Rally's Hamburgers in downtown Little Rock and a west Little Rock Taco Bell were unusual because the robbers fired their guns. "Usually they want to get in and out with as little ruckus as possible," said Little Rock Police Detective Lt. John Martin. At least two robbers in each robbery Sunday wore red bandannas, police said. However, their getaway cars were different. Martin said it is too early to link the attack on Rally's and Taco Bell to each other or any of the other restaurant robberies.

10 years ago

July 10, 2010

• Secure Arkansas failed to submit the required number of signatures on a petition for its proposed constitutional amendment aimed at denying certain public benefits to illegal aliens, Secretary of State Charlie Daniels said Friday. The group's state director, Todd Sharp of Little Rock, said last week that the group turned in 78,211 signatures, slightly more than the 77,468 required to qualify the proposal for the Nov. 2 ballot. But Deputy Secretary of State Janet Harris said JPMS Cox LLC of Little Rock, an accounting firm hired by Daniels to process the petition, only tallied 67,542 signatures, so it didn't begin to try to verify that the signatures were valid.