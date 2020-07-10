Rare right whale’s numbers declining

A North Atlantic right whale feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass., in this March 28, 2018, file photo. The Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature said Thursday, July 9, 2020, it is moving the North Atlantic right whale from "endangered" to "critically endangered" on its Red List of jeopardized species. (AP / Michael Dwyer )

PORTLAND, Maine — A worldwide conservation organization said Thursday that the status of a rare species of whale has worsened to the point where it deserves greater attention from the global environmental community.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature said it is moving the North Atlantic right whale from “endangered” to “critically endangered” on its Red List of jeopardized species, according to The Associated Press. The Switzerland-based organization’s Red List is one of the most-cited endangered species lists in the world.

The union said the total population of the whales declined about 15% from 2011-18. The population is estimated to be about 400 animals now. The species has been plagued by high mortality and poor reproduction in recent years.

The union said the decline “is being driven by a combination of increased mortality due to entanglement in fishing gear and vessel strikes, and a lower reproduction rate compared to previous years.” It said climate change is another concern.

The U.S. lobster industry is facing the possibility of new restrictions to try to protect the whales, which travel from Georgia and Florida to New England every year.

Whale experts say they are insufficient, but even so, the proposed regulations have met with strong resistance from New England’s politically powerful lobster industry. Already hit hard by covid-19 and President Donald Trump’s trade war with China, lobster industry leaders fear more regulations will imperil their livelihoods. They argue the problem lies more with large vessels and the government of Canada, in whose waters a majority of whales are dying.

“Lobstermen certainly recognize the dire circumstance that the right whale species is in right now,” Patrice McCarron, executive director of the Maine Lobstermen’s Association, told The New York Times. But, she said, “we’re in this awkward situation where right whales are not doing great, and it’s certainly not the fault of the commercial fisheries.”

About 20 of the 31 right whales found dead since 2017 were in Canadian waters, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. At the same time, more whales were seriously injured by entanglements in the United States, mostly off the coast of Maine, The New York Times reported.