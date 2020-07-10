Second arrest made in Hot Springs slaying, police say

Hot Springs police on Friday arrested a second person in connection with the March fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man.

Alisa Kay Andry, 19, of Hot Springs faces a charge of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery, according to a news release by the Hot Springs Police Department.

Andry is accused in the death of Joshua Severns, whose body police found March 14 in the area of Hollywood Park, 411 Hollywood Ave. in Hot Springs, the release states. Another suspect in the slaying — Payton Mann-Douthit, 18, of Hot Springs — was arrested Thursday.

Both Andry and Mann-Douthit remained in Garland County jail on Friday afternoon, according to an online roster. Andry is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond. Mann-Douthit, who is charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery, is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond, the roster shows.