FOOTBALL

Arkansas-Mizzou in KC still on

Missouri Athletic Director Jim Sterk said Thursday that the Tigers still plan to play their football game against Arkansas at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

During a Zoom call with reporters, Sterk was asked about the status of the game and whether it might be moved to back to Mizzou's campus in Columbia.

"We've been in discussions with the Chiefs," Sterk said. "We're kind of in the same boat, trying to determine what we're going to do. As of right now, we plan on playing that game there."

The game is scheduled to be played Saturday, Nov. 28, but could be moved up a day to accommodate TV. The Razorbacks and Tigers have played on CBS the day after Thanksgiving each year since 2014.

Poor attendance for those games has led both teams to schedule the series at off-campus stadiums in larger cities. The Razorbacks' contract with War Memorial Stadium calls for the Missouri game to be played in Little Rock during odd-numbered years through 2023.

The Missouri game is one of two this year for Arkansas scheduled to be played at an NFL stadium. The Razorbacks are scheduled to play their annual game against Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 26.

-- Matt Jones

BASKETBALL

Arkansas/Texas-Arlington set

The Arkansas men's basketball team's home game against Texas-Arlington has been scheduled for Dec. 2 in Fayetteville.

The game previously was reported by CBS Sports basketball reporter Jon Rothstein, but the date was not finalized until last month. The game contract was discovered through an open records request.

Arkansas has won all eight games it has played against Texas-Arlington. The programs have been frequent opponents in recent years, with the Razorbacks winning 71-67 in 2016 and 78-60 in 2018.

The Mavericks were 14-18 overall and 10-10 in Sun Belt Conference games last season. Texas-Arlington is expected to return two of its three leading scorers in junior David Azore (14.0 points per game) and sophomore Sam Griffin (9.4).

Jordan Phillips, a former Arkansas guard who transferred in January 2019, will also be eligible for the Mavericks next season.

The Texas-Arlington date is the ninth known on the Arkansas schedule next season, and the fifth at home. The Razorbacks are also scheduled to play home games against Oral Roberts on Nov. 10, Northern Illinois on Nov. 28, Lipscomb on Dec. 5 and Abilene Christian on Dec. 23.

Arkansas will face Old Dominion on Dec. 19 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. It also has neutral-site games scheduled against Oklahoma on Dec. 12 in Tulsa and at the MGM Main Event in Las Vegas on Nov. 20-22 as part of a field that also includes Louisville, San Francisco and Colorado State.

The Razorbacks are also under contract to play a game at Tulsa in the back end of a home-and-home agreement, and against an undetermined opponent in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Dates for those games have not been finalized.

-- Matt Jones

UALR women sign another

For the second time in a little over a week, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock women's basketball team is adding a player with foreign experience to its roster.

Paloma Iradier, a 6-3 forward from Spain, recently signed a national letter of tntent to play for the Trojans next season. Last week, Coach Joe Foley announced that guard Mayra Caicedo of Columbia joined the team after committing to UALR.

Iradier's signing was the fifth for Foley in his 2020 class. Guards Tia Harvey and Mekayla Holley, along with forward Trinitee Alexander, had already signed.

Last season, Iradier averaged eight points and 13.6 rebounds per game as a member of CB Islas Canarias in the Liga Femenina 2 league in Spain. She averaged nearly 16 points and 16.3 rebounds the year before while playing for CD Calasanz.

-- Erick Taylor

TENNIS

Arkansas coach returning

Arkansas men's Coach Andy Jackson has signed a one-year contract to remain with the Razorbacks.

His contract was set to expire in June. Jackson, who has coached the Razorbacks for the past seven seasons, signed a one-year extension to the contract that was finalized Monday and discovered through an open records request.

Jackson is under contract through June 30, 2021.

The Razorbacks were 6-6 overall and 0-2 in conference play when their 2020 season was suspended due to the covid-19 pandemic. On Feb. 1, Arkansas upset No. 5 Baylor 4-3 in Fayetteville.

Under Jackson, the Razorbacks have a record of 94-89. In 2016, Arkansas won 20 matches for the first time in 30 years and advanced to the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

Prior to Arkansas, Jackson coached the men's teams at Mississippi State and Florida, and the women's team at Mississippi State. The 2021 season will be his 36th as a head coach.

Arkansas is scheduled to host the SEC Tennis Championships next year.

-- Matt Jones