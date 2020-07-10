Troopers report on 9 deaths in wrecks

Two people died Thursday in traffic crashes, the Arkansas State Police said.

Joye Martin, 78, of Wilmar was killed about 7:25 a.m. Thursday on Arkansas 172 in Drew County in southeast Arkansas when the vehicle she was driving, a 2013 GMC Terrain, ran into a ditch on the eastern side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned, according to a crash summary.

The road was dry and the weather was clear, the agency said in its report.

Mary Sue Rutledge, 77, of Dover was another fatality Thursday. She was driving a 2019 Toyota Rav 4 behind a 2007 Chevrolet dump bed on Interstate 40 going east about 5:25 a.m. in rural Conway County.

The truck slowed to change lanes between construction barrels. The Toyota hit the rear of the truck, a state police report said. Passenger James Rutledge, 82, also of Dover, was injured, the report stated. The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident.

Robert Feckler, 69, of Hot Springs Village was killed Wednesday. He was behind the wheel of a 2020 Nissan Murano, traveling north near the 8400 block of Arkansas 5 in Benton about 9:15 a.m. when Thomas Weeks, 48, of Hot Springs, driving a 2003 Freightliner truck going north, over-corrected his steering.

A load from the truck spilled, striking the Nissan, according to the state police report. A passenger in the Nissan, Karen Feckler, 67, of Hot Springs Village, was injured in the crash, as was Weeks, the trucker. They were taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

Also on Wednesday, two people died when a vehicle they were traveling in struck a ditch in Crawford County in western Arkansas, troopers said.

Christopher Gawf of Muldrow, Okla., was driving a Nissan Rogue east on Arkansas 220 West near Howell Cabin Drive about 6:15 a.m. when the vehicle crossed the center line and veered off the road, according to a state police report.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

Gawf, 25, and a passenger, 24-year-old Kalie Coughran of Cedarville, died in the crash, the state police said. No additional injuries were listed in the report.

Several hours later, a motorcyclist was killed when he lost control of the vehicle in Saratoga, authorities said.

Steven Crowson, 57, of Ashdown was riding a Kawasaki west on Arkansas 32 when it left the road and struck an embankment, according to a report.

Troopers said Crowson died, and no other injuries were listed.

On Tuesday, 80-year-old Billy J. Adams of Sheridan was killed when his vehicle struck a creek bank and tree, according to a state police report. Troopers said the vehicle, a Hyundai, veered off U.S. 167 in Sheridan about 10:20 a.m.

The weather was clear and the roads dry at the time of the wrecks, according to the reports.

A motorcyclist died in a crash with a minivan in West Memphis on Tuesday morning, the state police said.

Darryll Alexander, 51, was riding a Harley-Davidson north on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near the Interstate 40 south service road about 11:40 a.m., according to a state police report.

A southbound Dodge Caravan tried to turn onto the service road, the report states, and collided with the motorcycle. Alexander was killed. No additional injuries were listed in the report.

A few hours later, about 2:40 p.m, a 27-year-old died in a two-vehicle crash in Bee Branch.

A Dodge Ram was traveling north on U.S. 65 when it crossed into southbound traffic and struck a Hyundai Accent, according to a report.

A passenger in the Accent, Emma Crawford, was killed, and the drivers of both vehicles were listed as injured.

The weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of both wrecks, according to police reports.