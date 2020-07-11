Bomb threat reported at Fort Smith airport; woman jailed

FORT SMITH -- A Mesa, Ariz., woman was arrested Thursday after a bomb threat reportedly was made at Fort Smith Regional Airport.

Lexis Flores, 26, is being held without bail at the Sebastian County jail, facing a charge of communicating a false alarm, a Class D felony, according to the sheriff's office. She is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The Fort Smith Police Department was dispatched to 5100 S. 66th St. at 4:27 p.m. Thursday in response to a call about a bomb aboard a plane, according to a police report. Police learned that a passenger had reported that she had a bomb. The front area of the airport was cleared of all personnel and other passengers, the report said.

Police ordered the evacuation of the airport while attempting to keep the suspect aboard, the report said. The suspect eventually was detained, searched and escorted to a room, the report said.

The report states that although Flores responded to questions from authorities at first, she became uncooperative. After Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue was contacted, she was taken to the county jail.