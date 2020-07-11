China: Sanctions will be answered

BEIJING — China said Friday it will retaliate against U.S. officials and institutions following Washington’s imposition of sanctions on three local officials of the ruling Communist Party over human rights abuses in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.

China will “definitely fight back” against actions it considers interference in its internal affairs that threaten its sovereignty, security and development interests, foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters.

“In response to the wrong practice of the U.S., China decided to take reciprocal measures against the relevant U.S. institutions and individuals who performed badly on the Xinjiang-related issues,” Zhao said.

The U.S. administration’s Thursday announcement came a day after it slapped visa bans on Chinese officials deemed responsible for barring foreigners’ access to Tibet.