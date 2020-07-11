• Curtis Hill, Indiana's Republican attorney general whose law license was suspended for 30 days over allegations that he groped a state lawmaker and three other women during a party, had his reelection bid scuttled when he lost a GOP primary to former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokitazf.

• Shane Patton, chief police commissioner for Australia's Victoria state, said a large takeout order from a KFC restaurant led police to a house where 16 people were hiding for a surprise birthday party, resulting in the group being fined more than $18,000 for violating coronavirus lockdown rules.

• Mario King, 33, the mayor of Moss Point, Miss., and his wife, Natasha, 32, accused of raising money for school mental-health programs but instead using it for personal expenses that included car payments and a pet dog, were indicted on federal fraud charges, prosecutors said.

• Daniel Navarro, 27, a Hispanic man from Fond du Lac, Wis., who said he had been harassed by co-workers and neighbors because of his race, faces a homicide charge after prosecutors said he intentionally crashed his pickup into a motorcyclist, killing him, because he was white.

• William Burgamy, 32, of Hanover, Md., who ran a website that sold drugs without prescriptions, and his supplier, pharmacist Hyrum Wilson, 41, of Auburn, Neb., both pleaded guilty to plotting to firebomb a competing black-market pharmacy to boost sales, prosecutors said.

• Mark Royden of Canterbury, England, convicted of using a hammer to smash a security case holding an original copy of the Magna Carta at Salisbury Cathedral in 2018 in a failed bid to steal the document, was sentenced to four years in prison.

• Jillian Wuestenberg, 32, of Clarkston, Mich., charged with felonious assault, said that she feared for her life when she pulled a handgun on an unarmed Black woman and her daughters outside a restaurant, an act that was caught on video.

• Jason Williams, 47, president of the New Orleans City Council, accused of inflating business expenses to reduce his tax liability, has pleaded innocent to federal tax-fraud charges, prosecutors said.

• Jeanine Anez, Bolivia's interim president, said she will quarantine at the presidential palace after she and three of her Cabinet ministers tested positive for the coronavirus.