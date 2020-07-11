Walmart Open Call to be online Oct. 1

Walmart Inc. will hold this year's Open Call event through online meetings with the company's buyers on Oct. 1.

The event gives entrepreneurs a chance to secure deals to put their products in a few local Walmart stores, or to supply thousands of Walmart and Sam's Club stores, and on Walmart.com. They will also hear from Walmart executives and take part in breakout sessions with company leaders.

Entrepreneurs whose products are made in the U.S. must apply by Aug. 10, Walmart said in a news release Thursday. Applications and more information can be found at Walmart-jump.com.

Normally held in June over two days, Open Call was pushed back this year because of the pandemic. Would-be suppliers from all over the U.S. pitch their products at Walmart's Bentonville headquarters.

Holding the event virtually will allow even more potential new suppliers to participate, said Laura Phillips, Walmart's senior vice president for global sourcing and U.S. manufacturing.

"During this year of unprecedented challenges for U.S. businesses, Walmart remains committed to sourcing products made, grown or assembled in the U.S.," Phillips said.

-- Serenah McKay

Desist order entered against Vekx Global

Arkansas Securities Commissioner Eric Munson has entered a cease-and-desist order against Vekx Global, a limited liability company incorporated less than a year ago to offer cryptrocurrency mining investments and promising guaranteed returns at high fixed profits, according to a news release.

The order directing Vekx to stop acting as an unregistered investment adviser and selling unregistered securities in Arkansas came after the company successfully solicited more than $1,500 from one investor.

"That investor has not received the promised return though Vekx guaranteed that invested funds will be returned and made into profits by their experienced experts," the news release said.

Munson's staff also went by what was listed as the company's office in west Little Rock and found that it had never been a tenant in the building.

Investors are encouraged to contact the department with questions about any investment opportunity or the people offering it for sale before investing in the products. To report suspected fraud and inappropriate securities business practices or to obtain consumer information, call (800) 981-4429.

-- Noel Oman

Bank OZK leads day in Arkansas Index

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 394.32, up 12.21.

Shares of Bank OZK rose 6.27%, followed by Murphy Oil at 6.22%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.