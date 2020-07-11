Sections
Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Today at 6:01 a.m.
Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Patrick Adam Garmon, 35, of Seven Cheddar Circle in Bella Vista was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons and three counts of endangering the welfare of minor. Garmon was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with a $5,000 bond set.

Fayetteville

• Steen Olsen, 29, of Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with breaking or entering, theft by receiving and sexual assault. Olsen was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Tevon Ortiz, 22, of 32 Kirkcaldy Drive in Bella Vista was arrested Thursday in connection with burglary and domestic battering. Ortiz was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

