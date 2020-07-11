Professional golf scores

PGA Tour

Workday Charity Open

At Muirfield Village Golf Club

Dublin, Ohio

Purse: $6.2 million

Par 72, 7,456 yards

Second of four rounds

NOTE Play was suspened due to darkness with 33 golfers remaining on the course. The round will resume at 8 a.m. Central today. Scores for golfers who completed their second round were not provided by the Associated Press.

European Tour

Austrian Open

At Diamond Country Club

Atzenbrugg, Austria

Purse: $1.975 million

Par 72, 6,819 yards

Second of four rounds

133 (-11)

Miguel Angel Jimenez, Spain68-65

135 (-9)

Joost Luiten, Netherlands65-70

Marc Warren, Scotland66-69

Craig Howie, Scotland66-69

Renato Paratore, Italy68-67

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany68-67

136 (-8)

Darius van Driel, Netherlands71-65

137 (-7)

Oscar Lengden, Sweden69-68

Connor Syme, Scotland67-70

Joel Stalter, France68-69

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain70-67

Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe71-66

Wil Besseling, Netherlands68-69

138 (-6)

Marcel Schneider, Germany69-69

Felix Mory, France70-68

Jonathan Thomson, England68-70

Christopher Mivis, Belgium68-70

139 (-5)

Eduardo de le Riva, Spain68-71

Jordan Wrisdale, England70-69

Bernd Ritthammer, Germany74-65

Matt Ford, England71-68

Carlos Pigem, Spain70-69

Thomas Detry, Belgium68-71

Joel Sjoholm, Sweden71-68

Allen John, Germany69-70

Missed the cut

145 (+1)

Pep Angles, Spain74-71

Korn Ferry Tour

TPC San Antonio Challenge

at the Canyons

At TPC San Antonio-AT&T Canyons

San Antonio, Texas

Purse: $600,000

Par 72, 7,106 yards

Second of four rounds

133 (-11)

Austen Truslow66-67

Paul Barjon69-64

134 (-10)

Kristoffer Ventura68-66

Chip McDaniel70-64

135 (-9)

Lee Hodges68-67

Brett Coletta70-65

Roberto Díaz71-64

David Lipsky69-66

136 (-8)

Tag Ridings67-69

Brandon Harkins69-67

Ben Kohles67-69

Patrick Fishburn69-67

Taylor Pendrith67-69

Ryan McCormick69-67

Also

138 (-6)

David Lingmerth74-64

Missed the cut

143 (-1)

Nicolas Echavarria71-72

Matt Atkins73-70

149 (+5)

Ethan Tracy74-75