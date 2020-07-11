Professional golf scores

PGA Tour
Workday Charity Open
At Muirfield Village Golf Club
Dublin, Ohio
Purse: $6.2 million
Par 72, 7,456 yards
Second of four rounds
NOTE Play was suspened due to darkness with 33 golfers remaining on the course. The round will resume at 8 a.m. Central today. Scores for golfers who completed their second round were not provided by the Associated Press.
European Tour
Austrian Open
At Diamond Country Club
Atzenbrugg, Austria
Purse: $1.975 million
Par 72, 6,819 yards
Second of four rounds
133 (-11)
Miguel Angel Jimenez, Spain68-65
135 (-9)
Joost Luiten, Netherlands65-70
Marc Warren, Scotland66-69
Craig Howie, Scotland66-69
Renato Paratore, Italy68-67
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany68-67
136 (-8)
Darius van Driel, Netherlands71-65
137 (-7)
Oscar Lengden, Sweden69-68
Connor Syme, Scotland67-70
Joel Stalter, France68-69
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain70-67
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe71-66
Wil Besseling, Netherlands68-69
138 (-6)
Marcel Schneider, Germany69-69
Felix Mory, France70-68
Jonathan Thomson, England68-70
Christopher Mivis, Belgium68-70
139 (-5)
Eduardo de le Riva, Spain68-71
Jordan Wrisdale, England70-69
Bernd Ritthammer, Germany74-65
Matt Ford, England71-68
Carlos Pigem, Spain70-69
Thomas Detry, Belgium68-71
Joel Sjoholm, Sweden71-68
Allen John, Germany69-70
Missed the cut
145 (+1)
Pep Angles, Spain74-71
Korn Ferry Tour
TPC San Antonio Challenge
at the Canyons
At TPC San Antonio-AT&T Canyons
San Antonio, Texas
Purse: $600,000
Par 72, 7,106 yards
Second of four rounds
133 (-11)
Austen Truslow66-67
Paul Barjon69-64
134 (-10)
Kristoffer Ventura68-66
Chip McDaniel70-64
135 (-9)
Lee Hodges68-67
Brett Coletta70-65
Roberto Díaz71-64
David Lipsky69-66
136 (-8)
Tag Ridings67-69
Brandon Harkins69-67
Ben Kohles67-69
Patrick Fishburn69-67
Taylor Pendrith67-69
Ryan McCormick69-67
Also
138 (-6)
David Lingmerth74-64
Missed the cut
143 (-1)
Nicolas Echavarria71-72
Matt Atkins73-70
149 (+5)
Ethan Tracy74-75