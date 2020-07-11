Sections
State sports brief

by Richard Davenport | Today at 2:14 a.m.

RECRUITING

Norwood to Texas A&M

Fort Smith Northside athlete Dreyden Norwood has announced his commitment to Texas A&M.

Norwood, 6-1, 180 pounds, 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash, chose Texas A&M over scholarship offers from the University of Arkansas, Oklahoma, Georgia, TCU, Missouri, Mississippi State, Duke, Kansas, Tennessee and others. He hasn't visited College Station, Texas, but has done so through a virtual tour.

Grizzlies Coach Mike Falleur said Norwood's relationship with Aggies defensive backs coach TJ Rushing was key in his decision. He said Norwood's top two schools were Arkansas and Texas A&M.

ESPN rates Norwood as a 4-star recruit, the No. 12 athlete and No. 145 overall prospect in the nation for the 2021 class. He is the No. 1 prospect in Arkansas. He visited the Razorbacks on Feb. 1.

-- Richard Davenport

