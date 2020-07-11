Opinion: Tools and toys: WORX 20V Power Share 9 in. cordless fan and Tidy Hook Auto

WORX 20V Power Share 9 in. cordless fan

What's to love: Arkansas summers are hot. Sometimes a little airflow makes all the difference when working outside or where there's no air conditioning. This fan is cordless and will run six hours on low or two hours on high speed.

What does it do: The 9-inch fan has a sturdy tubular base. The fan can be tilted up and down and locked into place with knobs on each side. The fan works using the WORX 2.O AH Max lithium battery and also has an A/C power cord if using where there is electricity. The fan is covered by a three-year limited warranty. With the battery and charger, the fan sells for $89.99. Without, it sells for $59.99. Visit worx.com for more information.

Tidy Hook Auto

What's to love: Great for car trips or any car ride with kids, this car trash bag is convenient for the driver or passengers.

What does it do: Keep trash from piling up on the floor or being left in seats. This hook attaches to the seat's headrest posts and comes with two 6-gallon leak-resistant reusable bags. Once in place, the device hangs down the side of the seat with hooks for attaching a bag. Because of the side placement, it easy to access by those in front or back seats. The hook fits most cars with adjustable headrests. It's made in the United States and sells for $7.95. More information is available at tidyhook.com.

— Cary Jenkins