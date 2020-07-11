POLICE BEAT: Traffic stop leads to Little Rock drug arrest

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock man was arrested after a Friday afternoon search of his vehicle found drugs, according to an arrest report.

An officer made a traffic stop just before 3:30 p.m. because of unreadable tags on a vehicle driven by Marcus Collier, 29, who had a search waiver on file, the report said.

Two pounds of marijuana was found in the vehicle, according to the report.

Collier faces charges of felony possession of marijuana with purpose.