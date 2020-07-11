POLICE BEAT: Traffic stop leads to Little Rock drug arrest

Police lights are shown in this file photo.
A Little Rock man was arrested after a Friday afternoon search of his vehicle found drugs, according to an arrest report.
[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]
An officer made a traffic stop just before 3:30 p.m. because of unreadable tags on a vehicle driven by Marcus Collier, 29, who had a search waiver on file, the report said.
Two pounds of marijuana was found in the vehicle, according to the report.
Collier faces charges of felony possession of marijuana with purpose.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.