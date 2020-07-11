Wisconsin justices strike 3 of governor’s 4 partial budget vetoes

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his Statehouse office in Madison, Wis., in this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo. (AP / Scott Bauer )

MADISON, Wis. — The conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday overturned three of four partial budget vetoes issued by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, bucking 85 years of court precedent that upheld the governor’s broad veto powers.

However, the justices also upheld one of Evers’ vetoes as well as two made by Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2017. The court declined to hear a separate challenge to those vetoes, saying the 2019 lawsuit lodged after Walker left office was filed too late.

A majority of justices could not agree on a rationale for why the three Evers vetoes were unconstitutional, finding generally that they created new law that the Legislature did not intend. The complex, 146-page ruling was limited to the four vetoes that were challenged and did not rein in the ability of future governors to make partial vetoes.

Two of the vetoes were overturned by the five-justice conservative majority, with two liberal justices dissenting. But a third veto that was overturned 4-3 saw conservative Chief Justice Pat Roggensack side with the two liberals on the losing side. And in upholding one Evers veto, three conservatives joined with two liberals in support.

“Today’s ruling departs from decades of precedent and only creates chaos and confusion,” Evers said in a statement. Echoing comments after his defeat in the lame duck lawsuit, Evers said “we’re not going to let folks who are bitter about an election that happened nearly two years ago stop us from getting things done for the people of our state.”

Taxpayers represented by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty argued that Evers violated the separation of powers between the legislative and executive branches by creating new laws not intended by the Legislature.

Friday’s ruling dealt specifically with four of the 78 partial vetoes Evers issued last year. His vetoes shifted $10 million for replacing school buses to electric-vehicle charging stations; allowed $75 million meant for road construction to be used for any transportation program; eliminated a standard $100 truck registration fee; and expanded the types of vaping products subject to tax.