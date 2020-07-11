Woman arrested in Fort Smith after reporting airport bomb threat

FORT SMITH -- A Mesa, Ariz., woman was arrested Thursday after reportedly making a bomb threat at the Fort Smith Regional Airport.

Lexis Flores, 26, is being held without bond at the Sebastian County jail on suspicion of one count of communicating a false alarm, a class D felony, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office. She is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The Police Department was dispatched to 5100 S. 66th St. at about 4:27 p.m. Thursday for a bomb threat, according to a police report. Police learned a female passenger, Flores, had reported she had a bomb. The pilot was then told, who contacted the tower about the situation, after which the front area of the airport was cleared of all personnel and other passengers.

After speaking with staff that had contact with the pilot, police had airport personnel start evacuating the plane while attempting to keep Flores on it. Eventually, police had Flores detained, pat searched her and then escorted her to another room.

The report states although Flores responded to questions from authorities at first, she became uncooperative after a certain point. After Sebastian County Prosecutor Dan Shue was contacted, she was taken to the county jail without incident on her one count.