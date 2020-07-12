AGFF cancels

awards banquet

The Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation announced Thursday that it canceled the annual Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame Banquet, scheduled for Aug. 29 in Little Rock, because of the covid-19 pandemic.

The ceremony for the 2020 Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame inductees and award recipients will be held in 2021.

"The Foundation Board of Directors made the tough but correct decision this afternoon," said Deke Whitbeck, president of the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation. "As much as we wanted to honor our inductees and award winners in this, the banquet's 29th year, the health and safety of all involved is our first priority. The board wisely chose to err on the side of caution."

The annual event honors conservationists that have devoted their time, energy and passion to protecting the state's natural resources.

Proceeds from the event support the the foundation, which helps introduce hundreds of people to the outdoors every year. The AGFF's mission supports Arkansas Game and Fish Commission initiatives, particularly those aimed at engaging youngsters in Arkansas' outdoors.

"So many people look forward to the banquet as it is not only a time for fellowship, celebrating the accomplishments of our incredible inductees, but also an indicator that our fall hunting season is around the corner," Whitbeck said. "We look forward to celebrating with one and all in 2021."

Plans are in the works for the Outdoor Hall of Fame Campaign, complete with a "super silent" online auction to include the latest hunting and fishing tackle, gear, boats, ATVs, hunting trips, experience packages and more.

"We are going to get creative as a board and give it our best effort to raise funds in lieu of a physical event," Whitbeck said. "The outdoors is our lifeblood as Arkansans, and we are so grateful to have such a passionate donor base helping fund our mission, supporting the work of the men and women of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission."

To learn more about the Outdoor Hall of Fame Campaign, visit agff.org or call the AGFF office at (501) 223-6468. The online auction is available to all by texting the word "Fish" to 243-725.

-- Bryan Hendricks