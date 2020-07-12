Arrests made in connection with fatal Dermott shooting

Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a southeast Arkansas man, Arkansas State Police said Sunday.

Mario Milton, 27, faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree battery. Alicia King, 24, is charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution. Both are from Dermott. The two suspects were arrested late Saturday by special agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division and officers with the Dermott Police Department. They were in the Chicot County jail on Sunday afternoon and scheduled for their first court appearance Monday.

Johnny Hayes, 49, was shot and killed in Dermott in southeast Arkansas, authorities said Friday. His mother, Carolyn Hayes, 64, was wounded outside a home at 925 Skipper Bridge Road in Dermott.

The local police department had received a telephone call about 12:22 a.m. Friday reporting a shooting. About 45 minutes earlier, an officer had been sent to the Skipper Bridge address to quell a disturbance that had arisen out of an argument involving Johnny Hayes and another person, state police said.

When police arrived at the home a second time, Carolyn Hayes was walking in the front yard and wounded, authorities said. Her son was lying in the yard unresponsive. He was later declared dead at an area hospital, according to state police.

Johnny Hayes’ body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for autopsy.

The investigation has been handled by the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division, Dermott Police Department, Drew County sheriff’s office and Chicot County sheriff’s office.