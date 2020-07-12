Attorney: Protests left police with PTSD

A Metro Transit Police squad car passes by as attorney Ron Meuser Jr. speaks Friday at a news conference across from Min- neapolis City Hall, where he discussed the elevated rate of Min- neapolis police officers who are ling claims for post-traumatic stress disorder. (AP/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS -- At least 150 Minneapolis police officers are suffering from symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder or injuries resulting from the protests that broke out after George Floyd's death, and they have started the process of filing disability claims allowing them to leave the force, an attorney said.

Half of those officers are no longer on the job because they have exhibited symptoms of PTSD, according to Ron Meuser Jr., a Twin Cities personal injury attorney who is representing the officers. The other officers likely will quit working in the coming days as they formalize disability claims with the city, Meuser said Friday.

"While law enforcement is a high-stress career, the last two months in Minneapolis have pushed many officers to their breaking point," Meuser said.

The officers say the protests, which came in response to Floyd's death during an encounter with police, have deeply affected them. Protesters have alleged a pattern of abusive behavior and violence against members of minority groups in Minneapolis.

Some of the protests have been violent and included direct actions on police facilities. Among Meuser's clients are officers who were inside the city's 3rd Precinct police station, which was abandoned and subsequently burned during the May protests in the city. At least 13 officers were inside the building at the time, Meuser said, and some wrote what they thought were final texts to family members and loved ones while fearing they would be killed.

Ordered to stand down to protesters, some of the officers had fearfully counted their ammunition to make sure they would have a bullet for themselves to avoid being beaten to death, he said.

The trauma "has brought them to this point where they are no longer able to continue on within the Police Department," Meuser said.

The numbers Meuser presented have not been confirmed by Minneapolis officials or the Police Department, which did not respond to requests for comment.

Minneapolis police have said there were no serious physical injuries to officers during the protests; authorities have said there was an estimated $500 million in property damage.

The 150 officers represent about 20% of the Minneapolis Police Department's force of approximately 800. Meuser warned Friday that the number of officers seeking to file disability claims is likely to grow based on the inquiries his office has received.

Speaking at a Friday news conference near City Hall, Meuser, who regularly represents police and firefighters in disability claims against the city, called the numbers "unprecedented" and said he was publicizing the trend out of concern for public safety.

Police have decried the rhetoric against officers. Lt. Bob Kroll, the head of the Minneapolis police union, said last week during a Facebook Live interview with local activists that morale among officers is at an all-time low and that many officers are seeking to leave the force.

"Our numbers are shrinking. Our retirements are coming en masse," Kroll said. "With the culture toward police, how they're viewed right now, who wants to do this job anymore?"

On Friday, Meuser denied that any of the officers he represents are seeking to retaliate against the city for the tenor of public debate about the police. He described his clients as men and women who had served the city "for years and decades" and did not want to leave but had no choice.

"Nobody chooses to have PTSD," Meuser said. "None of them wanted to leave this way. ... To lose their identity, to leave the job that they love and they have cared for... this is heartbreaking."