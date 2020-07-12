Best-sellers

Fiction

AMERICAN DIRT by Jeanine Cummins. A bookseller flees Mexico for the United States with her son while pursued by the head of a drug cartel.

THE LAST FLIGHT by Julie Clark. Claire Cook escapes from living with her quick-tempered husband and assumes another woman's identity.

FAIR WARNING by Michael Connelly. The third book in the Jack McEvoy series. A reporter tracks a killer who uses genetic data to pick his victims.

IF IT BLEEDS by Stephen King. Four novellas.

THE GUEST LIST by Lucy Foley. A wedding between a TV star and a magazine publisher on an island off the coast of Ireland turns deadly.

THE SUMMER HOUSE by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois. Jeremiah Cook, a veteran and former NYPD cop, investigates a mass murder near a lake in Georgia.

CAMINO WINDS by John Grisham. The line between fact and fiction becomes blurred when an author of thrillers is found dead after a hurricane hits Camino Island.

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens. In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survives alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

28 SUMMERS by Elin Hilderbrand. A relationship that started in 1993 between Mallory Blessing and Jake McCloud comes to light while she is on her deathbed and his wife runs for president.

THE VANISHING HALF by Brit Bennett. The lives of twin sisters who run away from a Southern Black community at age 16 diverge as one returns and the other takes on a different racial identity.

Nonfiction

THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED by John Bolton. The former national security adviser gives his account of the 17 months he spent working for President Trump.

HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST by Ibram X. Kendi. A primer for creating a more just and equitable society through identifying and opposing racism.

BETWEEN THE WORLD AND ME by Ta-Nehisi Coates. Winner of the 2015 National Book Award for nonfiction. A meditation on race in America as well as a personal story, framed as a letter to the author's teenage son.

UNTAMED by Glennon Doyle. The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

ME AND WHITE SUPREMACY by Layla F. Saad. Ways to understand and possibly counteract white privilege.

COUNTDOWN 1945 by Chris Wallace with Mitch Weiss. The "Fox News Sunday" anchor gives an account of the key people involved in and events leading up to America's attack on Hiroshima in 1945.

BECOMING by Michelle Obama. The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband's political ascent.

THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE by Erik Larson. An examination of the leadership of the prime minister Winston Churchill.

I'M STILL HERE by Austin Channing Brown. A Black woman who was given a white man's name by her parents shares her journey to finding her own worth and what stands in the way of racial justice.