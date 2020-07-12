Breakup over

You'll recall a couple years ago when Amazon was looking for a city to host its second headquarters, and Little Rock initially said it wanted to be in the running. But run very far, Little Rock did not.

Eventually, before Amazon decided to split its second HQ into two different locations, Little Rock took out a giant ad in The Washington Post, which Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns. The ad announced that Little Rock was breaking up with Amazon: "It's not you. It's us."

Apparently the breakup didn't take.

"Amazon.com confirmed Tuesday that the 826,000-foot facility under construction on a 80-acre site at the Port of Little Rock will be its first fulfillment center in Arkansas and employ 1,000 people when it opens next year," Noel Oman reported. "The technology and online retail giant also confirmed it will open an 85,000-square-foot delivery station in a warehouse off Interstate 30 in Little Rock. Delivery stations serve the so-called 'last-mile' of delivery items people purchase on Amazon.com."

How much is Amazon spending to fix up the warehouse? Almost $8 million. That's committed relationship money. And when you combine it with 1,000 jobs, it's all good news for further economic development in central Arkansas.

Making up is always the best part.