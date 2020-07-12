OTHERS SAY: Chiefs on the clock

American sports are changing, and the Kansas City Chiefs are on the clock.

Last week, the NFL’s Washington Redskins announced plans to reconsider the team’s name, a decision that will almost certainly lead to a new name by the start of the football season. A few days later, the Cleveland Indians of Major League Baseball said they would think about a new name too.

If both franchises pick new names, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Atlanta Braves and the NHL’s Chicago Black-hawks would be the only remaining major sport franchises using Native American symbols in their promotions and game-day activities. (Some would also add the Golden State Warriors to that list.)

Changing the defending Super Bowl champs’ name would be an enormous, controversial undertaking. But the Chiefs—and other community leaders who happily bask in the club’s success—must at least publicly explain in this current moment why keeping the name and associated rituals are so essential to the team’s success.

How can the NFL pressure the Washington team to change its name while endorsing the chop or the war drum here in Kansas City? The contrast will be too obvious—and will be noticed by everyone in America if the Chiefs’ success continues.

There will be enormous resistance to even talking about this. As in Washington, D.C., and in Cleveland, fans will insist the names are meant to honor Native Americans or aren’t related to that community at all. In Kansas City, some will insist the team is named after former Mayor Roe Bartle, whose nickname was the “Chief.”

Funny. Not many fans dress up as a chunky politician on game day. Feathers and face paint, on the other hand, are everywhere.