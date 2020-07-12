Democrats, some Republicans pounce on commuted sentence

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's commutation of the sentence against Roger Stone drew rebukes Saturday from Democrats and a few Republicans, with calls for investigations and legislation.

But it remains to be seen if Trump's most recent defiance of the conventions of his office to commute the sentence of a political confidant and longtime friend, just four months before Election Day, matters to voters grappling with a deadly coronavirus surge and a national discourse on racial justice.

Shortly before heading out Saturday morning for his Virginia golf club, Trump made accusations against his political foes while taking another swipe at former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, which led to convictions for six Trump aides or advisers, including Stone.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RO680muiEto]

"Roger Stone was targeted by an illegal Witch Hunt that never should have taken place," Trump tweeted. "It is the other side that are criminals, including Biden and Obama, who spied on my campaign -- AND GOT CAUGHT!"

Mueller defended his investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 presidential campaign, writing in a newspaper opinion piece Saturday that the probe was of "paramount importance" and asserting that Stone "remains a convicted felon, and rightly so."

The op-ed in The Washington Post marked Mueller's first public statement on his investigation since his congressional appearance last July.

The decision to commute the sentence of Stone, 67, who was convicted of lying to Congress and set to report to prison Tuesday to serve more than three years, was celebrated by some as a triumph over deep-state prosecutorial overreach.

But the move announced Friday evening came over the advice of a number of the president's senior advisers, who warned him it would be politically self-destructive to reward Stone for his silence. Trump had long considered the idea of clemency for Stone -- as well as for other associates in legal trouble, including his former national security adviser Michael Flynn and campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

MOVE DENOUNCED

The reaction from Democrats was swift.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday called it "an act of staggering corruption," saying legislation is needed to prevent a president from pardoning or commuting the sentence of someone who acted to shield that president from prosecution. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff called it "offensive to the rule of law and principles of justice."

And Trump's Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, resurfaced a 2019 tweet in which he said that "Trump has surrounded himself with people who flout our laws -- we shouldn't be surprised that he thinks he is above the law." He added: "Still true."

Republicans largely stayed silent on the issue Saturday, but Utah Sen. Mitt Romney tweeted, "Unprecedented, historic corruption: an American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president."

Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee, was the lone Senate Republican to vote in favor of removing Trump from office at the conclusion of Trump's impeachment trial in February. Last month he marched with anti-racism protesters near the White House who have been referred to by Trump as "terrorists."

Sen. Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, signaled dismay with the commutation, saying in a statement Saturday that it was a mistake even though the Russia investigation was "badly flawed" and a source of "frustration." He added that Stone had been duly convicted and that any objections to the conviction and trial "should be resolved through the appeals process."

Mark Sanford, the former South Carolina congressman who made a short-lived primary challenge to Trump, wrote: "So much for the Republican Party being the party of law and order. Have we not lost our minds in not condemning as a party the president's corruption by Roger Stone."

CONTROVERSY NOT NEW

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office had no comment Saturday.

But most of the Republicans who did speak out about the decision supported it. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Trump confidant, said Stone was convicted of a "nonviolent, first-time offense" and the president was "justified" in commuting the sentence.

Advisers who had previously talked Trump out of acting on Stone's behalf awaited the possible fallout, but they considered that Congress may be too consumed with virus relief packages while wondering if the electorate long ago tuned out any talk of the complicated Russia investigation, particularly during the pandemic.

By commuting Stone's sentence, Trump evoked other controversial acts of clemency by his predecessors.

Former President George H.W. Bush pardoned former Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger on Christmas Eve 1992, six weeks after he was defeated for reelection, prompting an uproar from Democrats and the independent counsel investigating the Iran-contra affair.

And former President Bill Clinton waited until his final hours in office in 2001 to issue a raft of pardons, including that of financier Marc Rich.

But one president who resisted the use of pardons was former President Richard Nixon, who privately discussed acts of clemency but never followed through even as many of his associates faced legal trouble during the Watergate scandal.

A few months after resigning, Nixon himself received a pardon from his successor, Gerald Ford.

Stone, a former Nixon aide, told the AP he expressed his gratitude to Trump in a phone call.

"You know, he has a great sense of fairness," Stone said. "We've been friends for many, many years, and he understands that I was targeted strictly for political reasons."

NO EASY RECOURSE

"Congress will take action to prevent this type of brazen wrongdoing. Legislation is needed to ensure that no president can pardon or commute the sentence of an individual who is engaged in a cover-up campaign to shield that president from criminal prosecution," Pelosi said.

A bill limiting the president's powers of pardon and commutation would have little chance of becoming law as long as Republicans control the Senate and Trump remains in the White House. A vote in the House on such a bill could be politically difficult for some Republicans, however.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-yym4X9HOZ0]

The bill also would be likely to face legal challenges were it to become law.

The Constitution gives the president the power to pardon and reprieve except in cases of impeachment, and some legal scholars say that wording proscribes Congress from placing other limits. Others have argued that Congress could criminalize actions by the president to use the promise of a pardon to foster a cover-up.

"Congress could, for example, make it a crime for the president and the grantee to engage in a bribery scheme in which the grantee makes a personal payment or campaign contribution as part of an explicit quid pro quo arrangement," law professors Bob Bauer of New York University and Jack Goldsmith of Harvard wrote in February for the Lawfare website.

Another option for Democrats could be to require the administration to turn over to Congress any evidence in cases resulting in pardon or commutation. Such a requirement could create a political disincentive due to the release of potentially embarrassing information.

In 2019, Schiff introduced the Abuse of the Pardon Prevention Act, H.R. 1627. The measure would require the U.S. attorney general to give chairs and ranking members of the appropriate congressional committees "all materials of an investigation that were obtained by a United States Attorney, another Federal prosecutor, or an investigative authority of the Federal Government, relating to the offense for which the individual is so pardoned."

Information for this article was contributed by Jonathan Lemire, Jill Colvin, Eric Tucker and Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press; and by Erik Wasson of Bloomberg News.

President Donald Trump waves to members of the media while walking across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, July 10, 2020, as he returns from a trip to Florida. President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone on Friday, just days before he was set to report to prison. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Donald Trump looks at a smartphone while sitting aboard Marine One as it lands on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, July 10, 2020, after a trip to Florida. Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone on Friday, just days before Stone was set to report to prison. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)