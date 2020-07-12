EDITORIAL: Ruling about man and God and law

Talk about different worlds. CNN's headline read: "Supreme Court says Trump can weaken Obamacare contraceptive mandate." And the headline on Fox News: "Big Win for Little Sisters."

The twain shall never meet.

There may be more than one way to look at Wednesday's ruling in favor of the Little Sisters of the Poor, but some of us prefer this way: Religious liberty won out, besting the mind-numbing bureaucracy.

And not only that, the vote on the United States Supreme Court wasn't even close: The Supremes voted 7-2 in favor of the group of Catholic nuns against the combined resources of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. This shouldn't be as controversial as the far left is making it.

The apparatchiks who make the health-care rules at the federal level had told the Little Sisters of the Poor that they must abandon their religious beliefs and offer health insurance plans that include FDA-approved contraception and even abortion-inducing drugs.

The Obama administration gave some outfits a pass, such as churches, but other religious employers--such as schools, hospitals, social service outfits, a group of nuns who hold the hands of the dying as they pass from this life--were told to comply. Or else. Little Sisters picked "or else," and took matters to court. Starting in Pennsylvania.

Sister Constance Veit told the press: "We dedicate our lives to this [Christian mission] because we believe in the dignity of every human life at every stage of life from conception until natural death. So, we've devoted our lives--by religious vows--to caring for the elderly. And, we literally are by their bedside holding their hand as they pass on to eternal life. So, it's unthinkable for us, on the one way, to be holding the hand of the dying elderly, and on the other hand, to possibly be facilitating the taking of innocent unborn life."

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed. Or rather, seven justices on the court agreed.

One who didn't, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, wrote a dissent:

"Today, for the first time, the Court casts totally aside countervailing rights and interests in its zeal to secure religious rights to the nth degree," she wrote. "Destructive of the Women's Health Amendment, this Court leaves women workers to fend for themselves, to seek contraceptive coverage from sources other than their employer's insurer, and, absent another available source of funding, to pay for contraceptive services out of their own pockets."

By jingos, we think she's got it!

Any woman getting her health care from an employer with such religious objections to these drugs can pay for her own contraception, or "seek contraception coverage from sources other than their employer's insurer," as Madam Justice Ginsburg put it. And everybody's religious rights are secure "to the nth degree," as if that weren't a good thing.

So now millions of women will now be left to their own in finding health-care coverage? Not really. A couple of writers at the Heritage Foundation noted in May that the state of Pennsylvania has not found a single person who had insurance but would lose it when these rules officially change. Which once again proves this case has been more about religious liberty than real-world insurance issues.

Unfortunately, this battle is not over. As Justice Samuel Alito noted, the nation's top court has sent this argument back down to the lower courts to decide whether the new rule is "arbitrary and capricious," and thus violates the law. Given how these lower courts have ruled in the past, those who enjoy their religious liberties to the nth degree still have work to do. The Supremes could get this case again in a few years.

But for now a couple of American traditions are still alive and kicking: The tradition to hold to your religious convictions without the government requiring you to do otherwise. And the tradition to fight about it in the courts.