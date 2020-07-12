Engagements

Miranda Kate Hickmon and Brighton Ray Redding are engaged to be married Aug. 1 at Kindred Barn in Mulberry.

She is the daughter of Sandra and Dr. Alex McLaren of Little Rock and Phoenix and Davena and Randy Hickmon of Sherwood. Her grandparents are Janelle and Norvell Launius of Pine Bluff and Neda and Andy Hickmon of Mt. Vernon. She is a graduate of the University of Arkansas with a bachelor's degree in human environmental sciences and a master's degree in community health promotion and is employed as a registered dietitian.

He is the son of Lisa and Steve Redding of Richland Hills, Texas, and grandson of Rita and Jimmy Redding, also of Richland Hills, the late Carol Napier Fralick and the late John Robert Napier Jr. He graduated from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor's degree in communications and is employed as a construction superintendent.