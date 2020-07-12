Female GI's slaying spurs action

WASHINGTON -- As the #MeToo movement gained ground, propelled by stories of women in Hollywood, the news media, restaurants and other industries, women in the military have mostly remained in the shadows.

Then there was the killing of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, whose remains were discovered last month about 25 miles from Fort Hood in central Texas -- the victim, officials said, of a fellow soldier. Her death has attracted the attention of the nation -- veterans, active-duty service members and civilians alike.

Women in the military and those who advocate for them say the horrific nature of the crime, perpetrated against the backdrop of a racial equality movement sweeping the country, has galvanized many women to the cause. The persistence of Guillen's family also has kept front and center a case that might otherwise have left them in grief-stricken retreat.

"I think generally the American moment we're in is inspiring collective action in a way that we've needed," said Allison Jaslow, a former Army captain and veteran of the Iraq War who has tried for years to raise awareness of the issues. "Women are tired of how women are still getting deprioritized and have lost patience."

She said she saw a direct line from Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was killed by police, to Guillen, who was Hispani, to "the women at home struggling to get our society to respond to their needs."

Guillen, 20, was last seen April 22 at Fort Hood. Only on July 2 did the Army reveal that she was killed by another soldier who then tried to dispose of her dismembered remains.

That soldier, Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, killed himself with a pistol as police approached him this month. Authorities arrested his girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar, after Justice Department officials revealed in court documents that Robinson told her he killed Guillen with a hammer and that the couple then tried to dismember and burn her remains.

The revelations sparked immediate and widespread outrage and grief. In Fort Worth, Houston and Austin, Texas, artists created murals in Guillen's memory. From South Sioux City, Neb.; to Baldwin Park, Calif.; to East Los Angeles, several makeshift memorial sites have been set up by community members. On Twitter, the hashtag #JUSTICEFORVANNESSAGUILLEN trended for days.

A group of female veterans created a forum for women affiliated with the military that is calling for a congressional investigation into her death. It quickly gained thousands of members. Actor Rose McGowan, a prominent figure in the #MeToo movement in Hollywood, advocated for Guillen on Twitter. The case has made mainstream podcasts and programs on the right and left, from crime chronicler Nancy Grace to the feminist podcast "Courting Disaster."

It is, women from the military say, their Black Lives Matter moment.

In 2019, the Defense Department found, there were 7,825 sexual assault reports involving service members as victims or subjects, a 3% increase over 2018. Reports in which survivors confidentially disclosed an assault without starting an official investigation rose by 17%, to 2,126 reports.

Military culture and its rules make it extremely hard for women to seek and obtain justice in these cases or for the military to curb the ongoing problem of harassment and assault. Jaslow said that a culture where "good order and discipline" and hierarchy rule, it is challenging to advocate for accountability. Military women are at once expected to be tough enough to face down harassment and blamed for entering a male-dominated workplace where they have long fought to be accepted as equals.

"There are reports from Vanessa's family that she was being harassed, but for some reason she did not feel comfortable making a credible report," said Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., who spent 20 years in the Navy.

The surge of interest by nonmilitary women in the issue has been one of the most heartening developments to stem from the tragedy, advocates for Guillen say.

"We are now able to relate to the civilian community and say, 'Yeah, guys, this is happening; this has always been happening,'" said Army Capt. Victoria Kositz, a West Point graduate. "I see a shift in the conversation from, 'You should have known, going into the military,' to, 'This is an outrage; let's make sure it never happens again.'"