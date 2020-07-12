Hearing starting on desegregation

A federal court hearing to determine whether the Pulaski County Special School District has met its school desegregation obligations is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and go through much of the month of July.

The start time Tuesday is a change from what was previously announced.

The school district will argue to U.S. District Chief Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. that it has met the mandates of its desegregation plan, Plan 2000, in regard to equitable student achievement, student discipline practices, and the condition of its facilities. The McClendon intervenors who represent Black students in the district, are challenging the district's compliance.