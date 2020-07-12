Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus 🔴Children in Peril Quarantine Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

Hogs make cut for Georgia shooting guard

by Richard Davenport | Today at 1:50 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Arkansas coach Eric Musselman directs his players Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, during the second half of play against Montana in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Visit nwadg.com/photos to see more photographs from the game. ( NWA Democrat-Gazette / Andy Shupe)

Arkansas has made the cut for highly regarded shooting guard James White.

He had a Zoom meeting with Arkansas basketball director of operations Anthony Ruta on June 17. White had another Zoom meeting with the Razorbacks' entire staff on June 30 and received an offer from Arkansas.

White, 6-5, 175 pounds, of Conyers (Ga.) Heritage, named a top 12 of Arkansas, Florida State, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Xavier, South Alabama and Creighton.

"We have been staying in contact a lot and they have been showing heavy interest," said White of Arkansas. "Also like their style of play and coaching staff."

The 2021 prospect averaged 25 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game for the 19-11 Patriots as a junior. He was named All-State for Class 6 South by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT