Hogs make cut for Georgia shooting guard

Arkansas has made the cut for highly regarded shooting guard James White.

He had a Zoom meeting with Arkansas basketball director of operations Anthony Ruta on June 17. White had another Zoom meeting with the Razorbacks' entire staff on June 30 and received an offer from Arkansas.

White, 6-5, 175 pounds, of Conyers (Ga.) Heritage, named a top 12 of Arkansas, Florida State, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Xavier, South Alabama and Creighton.

"We have been staying in contact a lot and they have been showing heavy interest," said White of Arkansas. "Also like their style of play and coaching staff."

The 2021 prospect averaged 25 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game for the 19-11 Patriots as a junior. He was named All-State for Class 6 South by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association.