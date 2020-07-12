Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus 🔴Children in Peril Quarantine Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
MAN’S BEST FRIENDS

Home workers share pix of their fur-baby families

Dogs and cats get equal time beside their owners at home by Cary Jenkins, Rachel O'Neal, Helaine Williams | Today at 2:09 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Steven and Sarah Riffle with their children and pup at their home on 05/19/2020 (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

Many of us are about to embark on week 18 of working from home ... most likely, staring at a monitor in a lonely office. Gone are the days of water-cooler chats, ringing phones, office gossip and the camaraderie from what we've noticed some folks are calling "before times."

Gallery: High Profile Pets

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/712pets/]

But some lucky Arkansans have Fido and Rover to keep them company. We've seen plenty of photos on social media of friends with their dogs and cats at their side as they get the job done from home. We've even seen rabbits, squirrels and snakes snuggled up with their pajama-wearing owners.

So we asked some of our readers about their pets. They more were than willing to have their pictures taken with their furry friends.

Here's a look at a few of our favorite photos. Enjoy!

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT