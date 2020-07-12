Home workers share pix of their fur-baby families

Steven and Sarah Riffle with their children and pup at their home on 05/19/2020 (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

Many of us are about to embark on week 18 of working from home ... most likely, staring at a monitor in a lonely office. Gone are the days of water-cooler chats, ringing phones, office gossip and the camaraderie from what we've noticed some folks are calling "before times."

But some lucky Arkansans have Fido and Rover to keep them company. We've seen plenty of photos on social media of friends with their dogs and cats at their side as they get the job done from home. We've even seen rabbits, squirrels and snakes snuggled up with their pajama-wearing owners.

So we asked some of our readers about their pets. They more were than willing to have their pictures taken with their furry friends.

Here's a look at a few of our favorite photos. Enjoy!