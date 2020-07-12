Jeff Graham is a lifelong resident of Searcy and has a love for the town and his community. He has worked for the Searcy School District for the past nine years as an assistant principal at Sidney Deener Elementary School, so to have the opportunity to take over as principal this coming fall was an easy choice for him, he said.

“I feel it is a reward to get to lead one of our elementary schools,” he said. “It is an honor to be the principal at Sidney Deener.”

Graham replaces former Principal Caroline Nail, who left to take an assistant superintendent role for the Mountain Home School District. Nail was the principal at Sidney Deener for four years.

“Through each leadership change we have had during my time at Sidney Deener, I got to work under different principals, learning from all of them,” Graham said. “Mrs. Nail left to pursue an assistant superintendent job, and we are very proud of her.

“She showed us how being progressive and building a school culture where school is fun and students want to come to school to learn can grow your school. Students want to be here in the teachers’ and staff’s presence.”

Graham graduated from Searcy High School in 1997 and attended Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, majoring in wildlife biology. He said that while at ASU, he missed his town and family and came back to Searcy, where he started working as a full-time EMT for NorthStar EMS.

“This experience was very rewarding, and I got to work with some talented and awesome individuals in the medical field,” Graham said.

Graham eventually earned a bachelor’s degree in midlevel education and a graduate degree in educational leadership. He said as he completed his degree in education, he saw how fun and rewarding the education field is and how it is ever-changing.

“Most people do not realize how much work goes into our schools,” Graham said. “I enjoy the rewards of making an impression on students who need it the most.”

Betsy Bailey, the school and community coordinator for the Searcy School District, has known Graham since the two were in high school together. Bailey, who has handled the communications for the district for 14 years, said she and Graham have always had a wonderful working relationship. She said he has always been a good promoter of the Searcy School District.

“Jeff is energetic and a thoughtful person,” she said. “Most importantly, he loves kids, and the fact that he is assuming the role of principal after being the backbone of the elementary school as assistant principal shows his hard work ethic and what being an educator means to him.”

She said Graham has a love for children, calling each of them by name and interacting with parents, and the school has a very involved Parent-Teacher Organization.

“Their parental involvement is very good, and he makes a point to know those families because he sees the importance in that,” she said.

“Mr. Graham is very concerned with the whole child and wants to make sure kids have had breakfast and are ready to start the day,” Bailey said. “He makes an effort to pump them up and encourages them before they start the school day — I’ve always admired him for that.”

Prior to being in an administrative role at Sidney Deener, Graham taught at Southwest Middle School for five years. He also serves as the district’s energy education specialist. Jenny Mabry, who has been with the district for 24 years, will replace Graham as assistant principal at Sidney Deener.

“I find it to be an honor and reward to get to lead the teachers and students at Sidney Deener,” Graham said. “It is an amazing staff of dedicated professionals. The students here are the best in the world, and they are also fun and full of character and personality.

“I love our students.”

Diane Barrett, superintendent for the Searcy School District, said Graham was the obvious choice for principal, especially “as we navigate through this period of transition in instructional delivery.”

“He will provide stability for both students and staff, and we look forward to the great things that can be accomplished through his leadership,” Barrett said.

Graham said his primary goal for Sidney Deener, which fluctuates between 380 and 400 students, is to get the building ready for student re-entry and “have students here and ready to learn in August.” He said each classroom has about 25 students, but that number could decrease if some parents choose to keep their kids at home for virtual learning.

“School will not look the same because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are going to do the best we can and make sure our students receive the education they need,” Graham said. “I hope the pandemic eventually gets under control and we can go back to a more normal school model.

“That is what I am looking forward to.”

Graham said the re-entry plan is a district project that is being looked at on a daily basis.

“We are using guidance and data from our state leaders and agencies to make informed and strategic decisions that will allow us to be safe and still effectively teach our students,” he said.

Bailey said this is an uncertain and difficult time for everyone, especially educators.

“We are so proud of the Searcy School District and our ability to rise to any challenge, and no matter how the next school year looks, Mr. Graham, along with his staff, will rise to that challenge and put students first,” Bailey said.

